Fright Night Halloween Costume Party

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
From $20.60
Saturday night join us for the hottest costume party in Brooklyn. We have a fire DJ line up and there will be cash giveaways for the best costumes so come dressed to impress.

  • Guaranteed Entry Tickets available here
  • $20 at the door

Presented by Cafe Erzulie.

DJ KENDOLLAZ, DJ Spinelli, DJ Luna Rósa and 1 more

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

