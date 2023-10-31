DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Los Goths Co. Halloween Party at La Cita Bar

La Cita Bar
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LosGothsCo. Takes over La Cita!

🦇💀🎃🧛🏼‍♂️💃🏽🪩🕺🏽🧛🏼‍♀️🎃💀🦇

Join us for our Vampire Halloween party!!

🦇🧛🏼‍♂️🧛🏼‍♀️🦇

Come dressed as your favorite vampire or ghoul for a chance to win the following prizes at our costume contest!

🥇 $100

Presented by La Cita.

Venue

La Cita Bar

336 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

