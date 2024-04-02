Top track

Yassine Stein + première partie

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Originaire de Casablanca au Maroc, Yassine Stein se tourne vers la musique après une formation à l’école de la Cité, qui le forme aux divers métiers de l’audiovisuel. Il fait ses premiers pas dans la conception de clips musicaux auprès du coll***...

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Yassine Stein

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

