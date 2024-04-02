DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Originaire de Casablanca au Maroc, Yassine Stein se tourne vers la musique après une formation à l’école de la Cité, qui le forme aux divers métiers de l’audiovisuel. Il fait ses premiers pas dans la conception de clips musicaux auprès du coll***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.