Rogê w/ tba

The Monkey House
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
$15.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Waking Windows welcomes Rogê to the Monkey House on 11/28!

Latin Grammy nominated & Brazilian Music Awards granted artist, songwriter, composer and musician in his own right, considered to be a principal part of the Brazilian popular music scene revival (...

Presented by Waking Windows.

Lineup

Rogê

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

