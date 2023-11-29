Top track

Marco Castello - Torpi

Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€15

Top track

Marco Castello - Torpi
About

Ti ricordiamo che per accedere è obbligatoria la tessera Arci, per farla ti consigliamo di compilare la preadesione online sul nostro sito https://www.circolomagnolia.it/tessera-arci/

Tutte le età

Presentato da Circolo Magnolia.

Lineup

Venue

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

