Eva Sola

Café Berlín
27 Jan - 28 Jan 2024
GigsMadrid
€19.95

About

El dúo barcelonés nace en 2022 de la mano de Eva Menéndez y Albert Solà.

Tras unos conciertos juntos en 2021 deciden crear su propio proyecto para poder dar rienda suelta a toda su creatividad. Así, empiezan a crear y compartir sus propias versiones donde...

Organizado por Polar Nights.

Lineup

Venue

C, Cost.ª de los Ángeles, 20, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

