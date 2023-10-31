DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SMASH - HALLOWEEN PARTY - MOLO ZERO

Molo Zero
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il 31 Ottobre SMASH porta al Molo Zero il Mega Party di Halloween definitivo.

Spiriti, demoni e anime perse, siete chiamati alla grande adunata.

Parola d'ordine: HORROR

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE SPORTIVA CANOA PALAZZI SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Molo Zero

Via Capoprati, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.