Amour(s) - cabaret, fête

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tout public, durée 5h, salle claire assis et débout!

Pour l’ouverture du projet AMOUR(S), Johanny Bert et la Maison des métallos invitent l’artiste Hélène Barrier et son cabaret Drag King. Une folle soirée qui se poursuivra avec un dj set d’UTOPIA, alias Read more

Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

