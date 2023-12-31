DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deptford Northern Soul Club: NYE

The Garage
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Deptford Northern Soul Club are heading to legendary London venue The Garage in Islington for a very special night this New Years Eve. Two rooms of the most excellent soul music late into the night.

Room 1:

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Deptford Northern Soul Club.

Lineup

Deptford Northern Soul Club, Noble & Heath, Raissa Pardini

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

