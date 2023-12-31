DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Deptford Northern Soul Club are heading to legendary London venue The Garage in Islington for a very special night this New Years Eve. Two rooms of the most excellent soul music late into the night.
Room 1:
Deptford Northern Soul Club - Raissa Pardini -...
