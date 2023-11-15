DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La sorpresa dell'olio torinese

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Wed, 15 Nov, 5:30 pm
Food & drinkTorino
Assaggi guidati di oli franti nelle colline e nelle vallate della provincia di Torino

Il laboratorio di degustazione sarà condotto in collaborazione con la Fondazione EVO SCHOOL nata a Roma grazie alla Confederazione nazionale Coldiretti e ASSPO Associazi...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open5:00 pm

