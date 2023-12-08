DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MUSKET HAWK w/ Blightbeast, Scrylops, Bleak Shore

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
$20.60
Musket Hawk

with Blightbeast, Scrylops and Bleak Shore

Friday, December 8th, 2023

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

$15

All ages

Lineup

Musket Hawk

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

