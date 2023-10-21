DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carmen Christopher

Color Club Tavern
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Carmen Christopher is an LA based comedian, actor, and writer, who currently is a recurring character on the FX show, THE BEAR, and writes and acts on KILLING IT for Peacock. He can be seen on the newest season of I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE (Netflix) and can Read more

Presented by Local Universe.

Carmen Christopher

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

