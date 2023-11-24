Top track

In The Morning

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JAY PRINCE & FRIENDS

Cafe KOKO
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In The Morning
Got a code?

About

Cafe Koko Presents: Jay Prince's Lounge in London with Friends, his debut DJ set in London which is promised to be a night packed with vibrant soothing sounds from some of London's finest selectors. Welcome to Lounge in Sounds"

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Lineup

1
Ronnie Loko, Jay Prince, YeahItsRenee and 1 more

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.