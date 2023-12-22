Top track

Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)

Joel Corry (4 Hour Extended Set), Hyzteria

Egg
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This has been in the wood works ever since Joel Corry recorded his first live stream at the club since the Lockdown from Covid 19. Fast track 3 years and we're now glad to welcome Joel Corry to Egg London on Friday 22nd December for his debut appearance! J...

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Joel Corry

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

