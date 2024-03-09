Top track

Alessandro Cortini - Perdonare

Reflections: Alessandro Cortini, Lia Kohl + Whitney Johnson

Epiphany Center for the Arts
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
$51.92

About

Join Reflections for an evening of immersive light and blissed-out ambient electronics at a historic church space in Chicago’s West Loop.

ALESSANDRO CORTINI (Mute Records, Nine Inch Nails) performs a series of improvised, atmospheric works made with the M...

Presented by Reflections

Lineup

Alessandro Cortini

Venue

Epiphany Center for the Arts

201 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60607, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity

