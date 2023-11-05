Top track

The Stayres - Sweethearts



Matinee: The Stayres, The Living Pins, Semihelix

The 13th Floor
Sun, 5 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsAustin
$5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Stayres - Sweethearts
About

Come out for an early matinee show with:

4:00 Semihelix
https://www.youtube.com/@semihelix489

5:00 The Living Pins
https://www.livingpins.com/

6:00 The Stayres
https://thestayres.bandcamp.com/album/the-stayres

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The 13th Floor.

Lineup

Semihelix

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States

Doors open3:00 pm

