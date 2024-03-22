DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bull - Friday

The Crescent
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Formed by vocalist and songwriter Tom Beer and guitarist Dan Lucas, Bull’s mission is simply to make the music they wanted to listen to, inspired by their 90’s heroes such Pavement, Yo La Tengo and the Pixies. The rest of the band came together through a m...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by PPY & Brudenell Presents

Lineup

BULL

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.