Scout Gillett + A Ghost Column

The Shacklewell Arms
Mon, 18 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

'Home' is a tough thing to pinpoint for someone who’s constantly in motion. Scout Gillett knows this well, but since relocating from Kansas City in 2017, she’s found one in Brooklyn’s DIY scene, playing in multiple live bands and even starting her own book...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
Lineup

Scout Gillett

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

