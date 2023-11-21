DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Broad Vision

PhilaMOCA
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$12.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Broad Visions: Local Independent Film Festival

Shorts by:
David Dunnington
Kat Poljak
Xenia Matthews
Lucky Marvel
Sarah Golczewski

All ages
Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.