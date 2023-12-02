DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Outdom Records : KRN, Maxime DB, Hicham and more

DOCK B
Sat, 2 Dec, 2:00 pm
PartyParis
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Outdom Records est de retour avec 11 heures de pure danse et de son électro !

Nous sommes très heureux d'inviter des artistes que nous admirons beaucoup et qui produisent exactement le type de sons que nous essayons de diffuser à travers notre label.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par DOCK B et Outdom Records

Lineup

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open2:00 pm

