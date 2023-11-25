DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Makani Presents: Film for Freedom

Choose Love Shop
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
FilmLondon
£5.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Four inspirational short films of courage and hope, made by Syrian refugee women in Lebanon. Followed by a Q&A with producer of BAFTA-winning documentary 'Exodus: Our Journey to Europe' Itab Azzam, and award-winning filmmaker and academic Yasmin Fedda. The...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Choose Love.

Choose Love Shop

57 Carnaby Street, Westminster, London, W1F 9QF, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

