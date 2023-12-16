DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Meer

Songbyrd
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Meer is an indie rock trio from Maryland & DC. Their unique sound draws from elements of post-punk, alternative rock, folk and doom, painting a moody sonic dreamscape that transcends the boundaries of traditional genres. Their songs explore themes of d...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Company Calls, Lindsay Collette

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

