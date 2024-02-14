DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sense & Sin Burlesque

Backstage Bar & Billiards
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
TheatreLas Vegas
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ATTENDEE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This event is 21 and over. Any ticket holder unable to present valid government identification indicating that they are at least 21 years of age will not be admitted to this event and is not eligible for a refund.

ALL SALES...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Backstage Bar & Billiards.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Backstage Bar & Billiards

601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

