DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EVENT ATTENDEE TERMS AND CONDITIONS
This event is 21 and over. Any ticket holder unable to present valid government identification indicating that they are at least 21 years of age will not be admitted to this event and is not eligible for a refund.
ALL...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.