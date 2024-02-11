DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Suite au phénomène de son groupe Vidéoclub (près de 200 millions de streams et plus de 100 millions de vues sur Amour Plastique) Adèle Castillon, jeune Nantaise, a récemment lancé sa carrière solo avec un premier single, Impala. Nommé Révélation de l’année...
