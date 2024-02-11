DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ADELE CASTILLON

Le Sucre
10 Feb - 11 Feb 2024
GigsLyon
Selling fast
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Suite au phénomène de son groupe Vidéoclub (près de 200 millions de streams et plus de 100 millions de vues sur Amour Plastique) Adèle Castillon, jeune Nantaise, a récemment lancé sa carrière solo avec un premier single, Impala. Nommé Révélation de l’année...

Présenté par Le Bazar

Venue

Le Sucre

50 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.