Calligraphies métissées

Alliance Française de Paris
Sat, 25 Nov, 1:15 pm
WorkshopParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Au cours de cet atelier, Saena Delacroix-Sadighiyan, co-autrice du roman graphique (une nuit) vous accompagne dans la découverte de nouveaux alphabets (arabo-persan, hébraïque) et de l'écriture au roseau !

Après avoir échangé autour de l'emploi de différe...

Tout public
Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open1:15 pm

