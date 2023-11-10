Top track

Macy Rodman - Love Me!

SAG CAB starring Macy Rodman

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36

Event information

C'mon Everybody resident crooner and funny lady Macy Rodman celebrates the chaotic fire sign under which she was born. In “Sag Cab” (Sagittarius Cabaret) Macy sings some of her favorite songs as well as the songs of her most famous Sagittarius counterparts...

21+
Presented by C’mon Everybody.

Lineup

Macy Rodman

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

