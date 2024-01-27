Top track

REZN w/ Lockstep, Emily Beisel (SV 6th Year Celebration)

Sleeping Village
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$18 Adv, $22 Dos + Fees | 21+

REZN’s fourth monolithic full length 'Solace' is available now. The seed for the band’s megaton riffs and psychedelic journeys was planted when guitarist Rob McWilliams and bassist Phil Cangelosi began jamming together at age...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

