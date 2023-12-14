DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Younger Hunger and Laura Eliott with White China in Los Angeles

El Cid
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:00 pm
$26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Terrible Laptop Noises + Minty Boi Presents:

Younger Hunger with Laura Eliott with White China

at El Cid

December 14th 2023

all ages / 6:00pm

All ages
Presented by Minty Boi.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Younger Hunger

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

