Destroy the Planet, Blame the Witness, Callus Soul

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$10.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Destroy the Planet is a new hard rock trio from Minneapolis that create engaging anthems with hints of metal and punk fused with pop sensibilities. Their ferocious guitar work and insane drumming harken the over-the-top 80s approach while the vocal melodie...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Blame The Witness, Destroy the Planet

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

