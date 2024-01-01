Top track

Cocodrills - Playtime

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Year's Afters: Cocodrills

SILO Brooklyn
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 5:00 am
PartyNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cocodrills - Playtime
Got a code?

About

Choose your own adventure.

Embrace the sunrise in the front room lounge, or dance in continued darkness in the show room.

Full, legal bar, courtesy of the New York State Liquor Authority's 24-hour license.

Complimentary continental breakfast served from...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Cocodrills

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.