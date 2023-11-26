Top track

DAVI - Lie Machine

Nico Stojan & DAVÍ

Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier
Sun, 26 Nov, 2:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$22.66

About

Taking advantage of incredible California weather and the best open-air vibes around, our next get-together will be soundtracked by some incredible artists that will make you shake your tail feather. Veteran Berlin DJ Nico Stojan is bringing his eclectic a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Subtract Music.

Lineup

Anton Tumas, Nico Stojan, Davi

Venue

Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier

15 39th Pl, Long Beach, CA 90803, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

