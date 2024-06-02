Top track

Prepare The Ground 2024

Phoenix Concert Theatre, Lee's Palace, The Garrison, The Baby G, Bar Orwell
31 May - 2 Jun 2024
GigsToronto
About

Prepare the Ground is a music festival taking inspiration from art-focused heavy music festivals in Europe like Roadburn, Amplifest, Sonicboom, and more. Leaning into the motif that heavy is a feeling as opposed to a dedication to distortion, as well as fo...

This is an 19+ event
Lineup

12
Emma Ruth Rundle, Burning Love, Liturgy and 12 more

Venue

Phoenix Concert Theatre, Lee's Palace, The Garrison, The Baby G, Bar Orwell

Toronto, Canada
Doors open11:00 am
3000 capacity

