Sunil Sharpe, Wata Igarashi

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 am
GigsLondon
From £16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Pickle Factory heads deep into the techno abyss on 22nd December, inviting two all time greats to take control of our D&B system all night long.

Headlining is a Pickle debut for Irish turntablist wizard Sunil Sharpe, perhaps technically the finest tec...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

