Top track

Trouble In The Nighttime - Charlie Brown

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trouble in the Nighttime - Jazz Session

Peckham Levels
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Trouble In The Nighttime - Charlie Brown
Got a code?

About

Paying homage to the music that inspired Hip Hop and continuing the journey of exploration through groove and improvisation. Featuring sets from a live band and special guest artists from the world of Jazz and Hip Hop.

Featuring

Trouble In The Nighttime...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Peckham Levels.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.