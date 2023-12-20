Top track

Marek Zerba - Toute sortie est définitive

Marek Zerba+Sheitan & The Pussy Magnets+Léo Blomov

Supersonic
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

Marek Zerba - Toute sortie est définitive
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Mac Demarco, Arctic Monkeys & Serge Gainsbourg

MAREK ZERBA*
(French pop - Paris, FR)
SHEITAN & THE PUSSY MAGNETS
(Indie rock - Paris, FR)
LÉO BLOMOV
(French pop - Label Attitude - Paris, FR)

INFORM...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Leo Blomov, Sheitan & The Pussy Magnets, Marek Zerba

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

