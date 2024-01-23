DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fernando Rosa is one of the greatest bassists of the current global musical scene. He was recently invited to be part of Lenny Kravitz’s band, where Fernando’s unique groove and his authentic aesthetic made him stand out as an artist. He’s the first Brazil...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.