DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Demian Dorelli w/ Nik Sheva

Servant Jazz Quarters
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live is psyched to announce Demian Dorelli at Servant Jazz Quarters, in Dalston, on Tuesday, December 12th.

Support coming from Nik Sheva.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.