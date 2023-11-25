DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

« VINHAMALA, LA VOIX DU GLACIER » - film & talk

Le Food Society Paris
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
FilmParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Samedi 25 novembre 2023, le Food society paris s’associe à Ocean 52 et vous convient à une journée de sensibilisation et d'inspiration sur la préservation de l'eau.

Au programme :

. Pour les grands, nous vous donnons rendez-vous dès 18h pour la projectio...

All ages
Presented by Food Society Paris.

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open5:30 pm

