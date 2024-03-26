DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flamenco Vivo presents TABLAO: An Intimate Flamenco Experience

Le Poisson Rouge
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
ArtNew York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Flamenco Vivo presents TABLAO: An Intimate Flamenco Experience - Live at LPR on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024

In Andalucía the cool nights sizzle and crackle with energy from its famous tablaos. These café-style venues showcase flamenco at its most raw, creat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flamenco Vivo
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

