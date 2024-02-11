Top track

Rojuu & Carzé - Umi

ROJUU - Prólogo de Nube

Palau Alameda
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsValencia
€68.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Entradas Meet & Greet para la gira de Rojuu: Prólogo de Nube. La entrada incluye el encuentro con el artista y el acceso al concierto.

En el esperado regreso de Rojuu a los escenarios para 2024, el artista no sólo deleitará a sus fans con los éxitos que a...

Organizado por Polar
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rojuu

Venue

Palau Alameda

Carrer De Muñoz Seca 2, 46010 Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

