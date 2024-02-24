Top track

Brooks Nielsen - All That You'll See Is Everything

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BROOKS NIELSEN "Chinese Fountain 10th Anniversary"

The Glass House
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$51.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brooks Nielsen - All That You'll See Is Everything
Got a code?

About

Brooks Nielsen (of The Growlers) will perform Chinese Fountain from start to finish at the Glass House in Pomona on February 23 & 24. This very special two night event will be in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of this classic album ❤️❤️

Chinese Fount...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Brooks Nielsen

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.