Top track

The Martinez Brothers & Tokischa - KILO

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teksupport: The Martinez Brothers (6 hr set)

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $52.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Martinez Brothers & Tokischa - KILO
Got a code?

Event information

Jan 1 -DAYTIME: The Martinez Brothers (6hr set)

BLDG 2923 - Brooklyn Navy Yard

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Martinez Brothers

Venue

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293

569 Kent Avenue, Building 293, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.