Andhim - All Night Long

Village Underground
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The self described 'Super-house' duo Andhim return to their favourite London venue Village Underground to play their annual all night long. Expect an intimate night of Teutonic house beats and their tracks like the new single Overnight and I Hate You (or I...

Presented by Bugged Out.

Lineup

Andhim

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

