Top track

1981 Tokyo - Closer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Year's Eve: Always at The Whistler

The Whistler
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$74.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

1981 Tokyo - Closer
Got a code?

About

Each year on New Year's Eve, The Whistler highlights their hottest new resident DJs and monthly parties. This year they present ALWAYS.

Powered by the collective We Hate Clubs, ALWAYS is an open format party bringing together a love for music, photography...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

The Whistler

2421 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.