DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

We Are Not Devo

The Boileroom
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£14.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Boileroom Presents

We Are Not Devo

Plus special guests

Friday 29th March at 7pm

"Greetings to spuds and mutants. We are not DEVO, but we are We Are Not DEVO! Yes!

Performing choice cuts of gonzo mutato classics from throughout the career of Akron,...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

We Are Not Devo

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.