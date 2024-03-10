DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SKELETAL REMAINS celebrate the release of their new album Sunday March 10th at The Usual Place in Las Vegas, with special guests MORTA SKULD (performing "Dying Remains") OXYGEN DESTROYER (kaiju metal from Seattle) and Vegas' own SCATHEN
