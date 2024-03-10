DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Skeletal Remains w/ Morta Skuld, Oxygen Destroyer, Scathen

The Usual Place
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:00 pm
$25.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SKELETAL REMAINS celebrate the release of their new album Sunday March 10th at The Usual Place in Las Vegas, with special guests MORTA SKULD (performing "Dying Remains") OXYGEN DESTROYER (kaiju metal from Seattle) and Vegas' own SCATHEN

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Oxygen Destroyer, Morta Skuld, Skeletal Remains

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

