Mamahawk, rrunnerrss, and Slomo Drags

The 13th Floor
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday, December 8

The 13th Floor

Doors at 8pm

Covert Curiosity Presents:

Mamahawk

https://mamahawk.vibe.to/a-diamond-shy

rrunnerrss

https://www.instagram.com/rrunnerrss/

Slomo Drags

https://www.instagram.com/slomodrags/

$10 / 21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Covert Curiosity

Mamahawk, Slomo Drags

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

