HE$H: Richmond - SHOCK THERAPY TOUR

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJRichmond
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**HE$H: Richmond - SHOCK THERAPY TOUR
Direct Support by SISTO

**Representing his hometown of Dallas, Texas with great pride, Joey Verrando aka HE$H has paved his own path in the dynamic world of bass music. At just 23 years old, HE$H sits at the table w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

SISTO, Hesh

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

