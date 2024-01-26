DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
**HE$H: Richmond - SHOCK THERAPY TOUR
Direct Support by SISTO
**Representing his hometown of Dallas, Texas with great pride, Joey Verrando aka HE$H has paved his own path in the dynamic world of bass music. At just 23 years old, HE$H sits at the table w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.