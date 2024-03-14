DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sonnyjim

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sonnyjim returns to Hootananny Brixton!💥💥💥

UK MC Sonnyjim puts his own twist on UK Rap music, having created his own lane of lifestyle rap based on a flamboyant yet valiant outlook which sets him well away from his counterparts. With many BIG collabora...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

SonnyJim

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

